19 First Alert Weather Day: Heat, humidity and storm threat today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is a 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of high heat and a few strong storms this afternoon.

Heat and humidity return on Wednesday with highs approaching 90 degrees once again.

The “feels-like” temperature will approach the low to middle 90s through the afternoon, especially in areas where rain and storms do not develop.

Wednesday afternoon and overnight may include showers and thunder.

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App 19 First Alert Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather?

Some of the storms could turn strong to severe.

We are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, with gusty winds being the biggest threat with any storm that does fire up after 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Under partly cloudy skies on Thursday, expect scattered showers and storms with highs around 80.

Friday promises partly cloudy skies and highs only in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend outlook looks much more “fall-like” with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.