19-year-old DoorDash driver carjacked at gunpoint in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was robbed of his car and cell phone while delivering DoorDash orders Tuesday evening.

Akron police said officers were called out to S. Main Street and E. Ido Avenue around 11:20 p.m. for a robbery.

The victim said he was on E. Ido Avenue when an unknown man approached and pointed a gun at him.

Officers said they found the victim’s cell phone, but his black 2014 Honda Accord (Ohio FPM-7063) was not recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.