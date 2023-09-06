2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men held in Akron apartment by burglar, police say

Akron police arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday night after he held two men in their apartment.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday night after he held two men in their apartment.

Police charged Xavier Gross with burglary after breaking into an apartment in the 500 block of East Buchtel Avenue.

The two men, 19 years old and 21 years old, tell police they texted a group of friends that they were being held against their will inside of their apartment.

The 19-year-old victim said Gross walked into the apartment moments before the 21-year-old victim.

Police say Gross told the two men to sit in the living room and not to leave or make phone calls.

Officers say they arrived to the apartment around 8:15 p.m. and detained Gross.

Gross was arrested after providing what police called conflicting and unexplainable accounts of the incident.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail on burglary and unlawful restraint charges.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were used during the incident, officers say.

Police say Gross’s motive is unknown, but they believe alcohol is a factor.

