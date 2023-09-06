2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

20-year-old man dies in Medina County car accident

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man died Tuesday after crashing into a tree.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 7600 block of Avon Lake Rd. in Chatham Township.

Chatham Township firefighters said the victim was ejected from the vehicle.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Lodi Hospital, where he was then taken by medical helicopter to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Firefighters said he died from his injuries Tuesday morning. His name has not been released.

Medina County Sheriff deputies said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison

Latest News

Man accused of killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park expected to face judge
Lodi SWAT situation
SWAT team responds to Medina County home
Olmsted Township police used their drone team to locate an elderly man who had fallen while...
Olmsted Township police use drone team to locate missing man
Ke’Shaun Howard
Plea hearing for 18-year-old accused of attacking hall monitor at Willoughby South High School