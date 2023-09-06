20-year-old man dies in Medina County car accident

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man died Tuesday after crashing into a tree.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 7600 block of Avon Lake Rd. in Chatham Township.

Chatham Township firefighters said the victim was ejected from the vehicle.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Lodi Hospital, where he was then taken by medical helicopter to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Firefighters said he died from his injuries Tuesday morning. His name has not been released.

Medina County Sheriff deputies said the accident remains under investigation.

