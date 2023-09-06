Bay Village distraction burglars steal thousands of dollars in jewelry from resident, police say

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of burglars who posed as handymen and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a resident are on the loose, Bay Village police confirmed, and the investigation to find the suspects is underway.

A North Lincoln resident called police to report that she had been the victim of a distraction burglary at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to BPD.

Three men arrived at her house and gave her an estimate on some work, BPD said.

BPD stated one of the men went to the back of the house with the homeowner to explain the work they would be doing to her property.

That’s when the other two men walked in the front door and stole several thousand dollars worth of jewelry, according to BPD.

BPD did not provide a description of the suspects.

