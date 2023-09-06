Danny Green agrees to 1-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

Danny Green’s second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers is officially over.

Green’s agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports , tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that his client agrees to a 1-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023

In eleven games with the wine and gold, Green averaged 5.5 points per game. Green played in four of the Cavaliers five playoff games against the New York Knicks.

Cleveland originally selected Green in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft.

This will be Green’s second run with Philadelphia. He spent the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons with the 76ers.

