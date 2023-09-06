2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Danny Green agrees to 1-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

Appeared in 15 total games with Cavaliers in 2023
Danny Green
Danny Green
By Scott Piker
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Danny Green’s second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers is officially over.

Green’s agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports , tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that his client agrees to a 1-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In eleven games with the wine and gold, Green averaged 5.5 points per game. Green played in four of the Cavaliers five playoff games against the New York Knicks.

Cleveland originally selected Green in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft.

This will be Green’s second run with Philadelphia. He spent the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons with the 76ers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

31-year-old Trea Carter and his wife 30-year-old Mercedes Iverson were getting ready to welcome...
Mother of pregnant murder victim and accused shooter shares her heartbreaking story
Bay Village Police file photo
Bay Village distraction burglars steal thousands of dollars in jewelry from resident, police say
Northeast Ohio schools close due to high heat on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, takes pitcher Trevor Stephan (37) out of the...
Solano hits 3-run triple, Twins do late damage, beat Guardians 8-3 to open 7-game lead in AL Central