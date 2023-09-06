2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr sentenced to 4 months probation

Former Judge Pinkey Carr
Former Judge Pinkey Carr(Cleveland Municipal Court)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges in court Wednesday.

Carr is charged with falsification.

She falsified journal entries during her time as a judge.

According to court documents, the offenses happened on May 21, 2019, June 16, 2020 and June 18, 2020.

Carr appeared in front of a visiting judge in Cleveland Municipal Court and was sentenced to four months probation.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation.

Carr resigned in December 2022 after being suspended indefinitely from practicing law and immediately removed from office.

