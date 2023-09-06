2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Highway patrol chase leads to high-speed crash caught on dashcam

OSHP dashcam shows highspeed chase leading to a massive crash.
OSHP dashcam shows highspeed chase leading to a massive crash.(OSHP)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An I-90 chase on Tuesday led to a highspeed crash in Ashtabula, sending three people to the hospital.

The crash, which was caught on dash and bodycam, started around 1:15p when Ashtabula troopers saw a gray 2016 Audi Q3 that had previously driven away from police during an attempted traffic stop. When officers tried to stop the car, they sped away throwing a gun out of the vehicle in the process.

The chase ultimately made its way into I-90 near state Route 534 in Ashtabula County where the Audi, again, did not stop for officers.

With troopers and Sheriffs in pursuit, the Audi exited at Route 528 and hit a 2015 Dodge Ram Van. Both the drive and the passenger of the van were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, Elijah A. Schultz, 19 from Orwell, was taken into custody following the crash. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison

Latest News

19-year-old DoorDash driver carjacked at gunpoint in Akron
19-year-old DoorDash driver carjacked at gunpoint in Akron
U.S. Marshals Service file photo
US Marshals check on 223 sex offenders in Lake, Geauga counties
Cleveland Police and Fire oppose the Peoples' Budget.
Cleveland Police, fire unions say they are against the People’s Budget
Bay Village distraction burglars steal thousands of dollars in jewelry from resident, police say
Bay Village distraction burglars steal thousands of dollars in jewelry from resident, police say