Highway patrol chase leads to high-speed crash caught on dashcam

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An I-90 chase on Tuesday led to a highspeed crash in Ashtabula, sending three people to the hospital.

The crash, which was caught on dash and bodycam, started around 1:15p when Ashtabula troopers saw a gray 2016 Audi Q3 that had previously driven away from police during an attempted traffic stop. When officers tried to stop the car, they sped away throwing a gun out of the vehicle in the process.

The chase ultimately made its way into I-90 near state Route 534 in Ashtabula County where the Audi, again, did not stop for officers.

With troopers and Sheriffs in pursuit, the Audi exited at Route 528 and hit a 2015 Dodge Ram Van. Both the drive and the passenger of the van were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, Elijah A. Schultz, 19 from Orwell, was taken into custody following the crash. Charges are pending.

