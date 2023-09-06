2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York. Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, that still more of the ex-president's comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has to pay Carroll. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JENNIFER PELTZ
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday that still more of the ex-president’s comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has to pay her.

The ruling stands to streamline significantly the second trial, set for January. It concerns remarks that Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly claimed that Trump sexually attacked her in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s, which he denies.

The first trial, this spring, concerned the sexual assault allegation itself and whether more recent Trump comments were defamatory. Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million, finding that she was sexually abused but rejecting her allegation that she was raped.

“The jury considered and decided issues that are common to both cases — including whether Mr. Trump falsely accused Ms. Carroll of fabricating her sexual assault charge and, if that were so, that he did it with knowledge that this accusation was false” or acted with reckless disregard for the truth, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in Wednesday’s decision.

The judge said the jury’s May verdict, by finding that Trump had indeed sexually abused Carroll, effectively established that his 2019 statements also were false and defamatory.

Carroll and her attorneys “look forward to trial limited to damages for the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made,” said her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who’s not related to the judge.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said Wednesday that his legal team is confident that the jury verdict will be overturned, mooting the judge’s new decision. Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also is seeking to delay the second trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison

Latest News

FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Group files lawsuit arguing Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Donald Trump from running again for president
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv