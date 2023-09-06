2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man accused of killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park expected to face judge

(Kelly Kennedy)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant sister and her husband and injuring a teenager at Stafford Park in Maple Heights Monday, is now charged with murder and attempted murder.

Jason Iverson is expected to appear in Garfield Heights Municipal Court Wednesday.

Jason Iverson
Jason Iverson((Source: Maple Heights police))

According to officers, when Iverson arrived at the park around 3:15 p.m. and realized those family members were there, he immediately began to physically fight with them.

His sister, Mercedes Iverson, 30, her husband, Trea Carter, 31, and others were able to disengage and walked to their car.

Iverson allegedly followed them, confronted them in the parking lot at their car and fired shots.

Mercedes and her unborn baby were struck and killed .

A 13-year-old juvenile was grazed by a bullet. Police said he was treated and released from a local hospital.

Carter fled from the vehicle, back to the bathroom at the park pavilion, but police said Iverson followed him and shot him in the bathroom.

Iverson then fled the park, but was quickly taken into custody, police said.

“This incident was specifically between the shooter and the victims; there was no randomness to the event. The scene was rendered safe very quickly with the apprehension of the shooter,” said Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen.

