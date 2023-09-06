Man in custody after standoff in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights man is behind bars after he allegedly shot a woman and then barricaded himself inside a home.

According to Richmond Heights police, Giorgiy Shepov is charged with felonious assault, but additional charges are possible.

Police were called out to a home in the 5100 block of Stevenson St. Tuesday evening for a welfare check.

When they arrived, a woman met them in the driveway. Police said she had dried blood on her face.

According to police, she told officers Shepov had shot her in the shoulder the night before and was still inside the home.

The woman was given medical treatment and police called for the SWAT team.

Officers said they surrounded the house, but Shepov refused to come out.

After a short time, the SWAT team entered and took Shepov into custody without incident.

