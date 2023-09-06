Northeast Ohio schools close due to high heat on Wednesday
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools throughout Northeast Ohio will be closed due to the high heat on Sept. 6.
A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the high temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again, along with humidity and storm threats.
[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST 19 FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]
Akron Preparatory School
Bedford City School District
Cleveland Preparatory Academy
Garfield Heights Middle School
“Due to extreme heat conditions, the Middle School will remain closed Wednesday, September 6, 2023,” Garfield Heights City Schools confirmed.
Holy Family Elementary
Holy Family Elementary will be closed on Wednesday.
Metro Catholic School
Parma City School District
Riverside Local School District
St. Brendan Elementary School
St. Brendan Elementary is closed on Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.