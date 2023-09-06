2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio schools close due to high heat on Wednesday

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools throughout Northeast Ohio will be closed due to the high heat on Sept. 6.

A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the high temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again, along with humidity and storm threats.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST 19 FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the high temperatures...
A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the high temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again, along with humidity and storm threats.(WOIO)

Akron Preparatory School

Bedford City School District

Cleveland Preparatory Academy

Garfield Heights Middle School

“Due to extreme heat conditions, the Middle School will remain closed Wednesday, September 6, 2023,” Garfield Heights City Schools confirmed.

Holy Family Elementary

Holy Family Elementary will be closed on Wednesday.

Metro Catholic School

Parma City School District

Riverside Local School District

St. Brendan Elementary School

St. Brendan Elementary is closed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, takes pitcher Trevor Stephan (37) out of the...
Solano hits 3-run triple, Twins do late damage, beat Guardians 8-3 to open 7-game lead in AL Central
Richmond Heights police: Shelter in place, avoid area of Stevenson Street
Richmond Heights police: Man in custody after SWAT incident, one person shot
Fire shuts down SR-44 in Portage County
Fire shuts down SR-44 in Portage County
Cleveland continues to struggle hiring school crossing guards.
More than 100 open crossing guard spots in Cleveland as school year begins