Northeast Ohio schools close due to high heat on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools throughout Northeast Ohio will be closed due to the high heat on Sept. 6.

A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the high temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again, along with humidity and storm threats.

Akron Preparatory School

Bedford City School District

Cleveland Preparatory Academy

Garfield Heights Middle School

“Due to extreme heat conditions, the Middle School will remain closed Wednesday, September 6, 2023,” Garfield Heights City Schools confirmed.

Holy Family Elementary

Holy Family Elementary will be closed on Wednesday.

Metro Catholic School

Parma City School District

Riverside Local School District

St. Brendan Elementary School

St. Brendan Elementary is closed on Wednesday.

