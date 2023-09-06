Olmsted Township police use drone team to locate missing man

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Township police used the drone team to locate an elderly man who had fallen while taking a walk over the holiday weekend.

Police say the man’s wife called after he did not return from his walk.

The drone team was called in to assist officer searching by car and foot, police say.

Officers say the drone team was able to locate the man after he fell down an embankment and into some brush.

Police were able to locate the man and bring him to EMS.

