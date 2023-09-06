2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Olmsted Township police use drone team to locate missing man

Olmsted Township police used their drone team to locate an elderly man who had fallen while...
Olmsted Township police used their drone team to locate an elderly man who had fallen while taking a walk over the holiday weekend.(Source: Olmsted Township Police)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Township police used the drone team to locate an elderly man who had fallen while taking a walk over the holiday weekend.

Police say the man’s wife called after he did not return from his walk.

The drone team was called in to assist officer searching by car and foot, police say.

Officers say the drone team was able to locate the man after he fell down an embankment and into some brush.

Police were able to locate the man and bring him to EMS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison

Latest News

Lodi SWAT situation
SWAT team responds to Medina County home
Ke’Shaun Howard
Plea hearing for 18-year-old accused of attacking hall monitor at Willoughby South High School
Man accused of killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park expected to face judge
Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Trial scheduled to begin for Akron daughter accused of killing mom