People living in Willowick apartments continue to endure trash buildup

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The issues at the Shoregate Towers Apartments continue to plague the people living in both buildings. Those living where a garage collapsed nearly two weeks ago say trash problems have only worsened over the extended weekend.

“We take every complaint seriously; I’ve talked with a handful of residents,” said Willowick Mayor Michael Vanni at a city council meeting Tuesday. “We are doing everything legally possible that we can do right now.”

Residents say trash fills the halls in the East building, and a power outage over the weekend disabled the only working elevator.

In the West building, trash spills out of the packed garbage shoot.

Frustrated people say there is still no communication from building management, and many went to Tuesday’s meeting to talk with city leaders.

“My building department, the Lake County Housing and Building Department, my police department, my fire department, we have been over to these guys for the last few years,” said the Vanni. “This was almost my number one priority when I became mayor because I had heard the complaints and was worried about something bad happening.”

The city of Willowick filed charges last week against Shoregate, the building department saying those stemmed from the garbage complaints.

Lake County records show the court date is set for September 26th.

The city of Willowick is taking Shoregate Towers to court, according to a complaint filed in Willoughby Court, but not over the garage collapse. (Source: Willoughby Court)

Mayor Vanni said at Tuesday’s meeting the city will continue to cite the complex for any building, property, and fire code violations.

The building management did not respond to requests for comment from 19 News.

