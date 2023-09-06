2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

People living in Willowick apartments continue to endure trash buildup

By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The issues at the Shoregate Towers Apartments continue to plague the people living in both buildings. Those living where a garage collapsed nearly two weeks ago say trash problems have only worsened over the extended weekend.

“We take every complaint seriously; I’ve talked with a handful of residents,” said Willowick Mayor Michael Vanni at a city council meeting Tuesday. “We are doing everything legally possible that we can do right now.”

Residents say trash fills the halls in the East building, and a power outage over the weekend disabled the only working elevator.

In the West building, trash spills out of the packed garbage shoot.

Frustrated people say there is still no communication from building management, and many went to Tuesday’s meeting to talk with city leaders.

“My building department, the Lake County Housing and Building Department, my police department, my fire department, we have been over to these guys for the last few years,” said the Vanni. “This was almost my number one priority when I became mayor because I had heard the complaints and was worried about something bad happening.”

The city of Willowick filed charges last week against Shoregate, the building department saying those stemmed from the garbage complaints.

Lake County records show the court date is set for September 26th.

The city of Willowick is taking Shoregate Towers to court, according to a complaint filed in...
The city of Willowick is taking Shoregate Towers to court, according to a complaint filed in Willoughby Court, but not over the garage collapse.(Source: Willoughby Court)

Mayor Vanni said at Tuesday’s meeting the city will continue to cite the complex for any building, property, and fire code violations.

The building management did not respond to requests for comment from 19 News.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison

Latest News

19-year-old DoorDash driver carjacked at gunpoint in Akron
19-year-old DoorDash driver carjacked at gunpoint in Akron
Bay Village distraction burglars steal thousands of dollars in jewelry from resident, police say
Bay Village distraction burglars steal thousands of dollars in jewelry from resident, police say
Thousands of rentable Spin e-scooters have been cleared out of the Cleveland warehouse where...
E-scooter company cleans out warehouse of thousands of scooters after city cites dangerous fire hazard
Thousands of Spin e-scooters have been removed from a warehouse in Cleveland following a...
Illegal e-scooters cleared out of Cleveland warehouse following court order