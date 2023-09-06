Richmond Heights police: Avoid area of Stevenson Street, residents shelter in place

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are asking residents in the area to avoid Stevenson Street due to an “ongoing police investigation.”

Police said the area of Stevenson Street being affected is between Thackeray Trail and Kipling Court.

Residents in that area are being asked to shelter in place until further notice.

No other information has been made available at this time.

