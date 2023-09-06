2 Strong 4 Bullies
Richmond Heights police: Avoid area of Stevenson Street, residents shelter in place

A Richmond Heights police officer prepares to go on patrol
Richmond Heights police: Shelter in place, avoid area of Stevenson Street(WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are asking residents in the area to avoid Stevenson Street due to an “ongoing police investigation.”

Police said the area of Stevenson Street being affected is between Thackeray Trail and Kipling Court.

Residents in that area are being asked to shelter in place until further notice.

No other information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

