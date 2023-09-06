2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shots fired during Corlett carjacking, police say

Cleveland police are investigating a carjacking in the Corlett neighborhood early Wednesday...
Cleveland police are investigating a carjacking in the Corlett neighborhood early Wednesday morning.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a carjacking in the Corlett neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say the call came in just past midnight for a carjacking at East 144th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Shots were fired but no transports were made by EMS, according to police.

The car was later found unoccupied at East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, police say.

