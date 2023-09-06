Trial scheduled to begin for Akron daughter accused of killing mom

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial for the 23-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom.

arrested for murdering her mom ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said Sydney Powell stabbed her mom to death during an argument inside their Scudder Avenue home on March 3, 2020.

Brenda Powell, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Sydney is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin will preside over her trial.

Brenda worked at Akron Children’s Hospital Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders for 28 years.

