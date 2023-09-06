US Marshals check on 223 sex offenders in Lake, Geauga counties

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service along with the Lake and Geauga County Sheriff’s Offices conducted a sex offender compliance operation during the month of August.

During August, officers conducted checks on 223 registered sex offenders in Lake and Geauga Counties.

USMS said 219 of the offenders were in compliance with state laws, four were not in compliance and under investigation, and three arrests were made for criminal violations.

The U.S. Marshals Service said historically the national average compliance rate is around 80%, with Lake and Geauga Counties finishing at 98%.

“Our goal is to help our local partners keep their counties safe, that starts with these checks and registration compliance,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Both these counties do a great job and the numbers reflected that,” said Elliott.

“We have always been proud of the work our SORN Office has done and for many years we have a great partnership with Marshal Elliott and his office. It is due to this diligent hard work and close relationship that we are able to keep our compliance rates well above national averages,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Izzo.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip.

Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.

