Westlake man charged with burglary; police recover stolen items at his home

By Julia Bingel and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police said a 43-year-old man is facing burglary charges after he was caught on camera looking into windows of a home.

PREVIOUS STORY: Westlake police locate armed man seen looking in windows of a home

Officers arrested Jeffrey Rennick Tuesday just seven hours after people in the neighborhood reported a suspicious, armed person.

According to Westlake police, this happened in the area of Marview Drive around 2:15 a.m.

19 News later obtained a suspect photo from police, and officers said they identified him after receiving tips from the public.

Police said they used a drone, K-9 teams and license plate readers to track Rennick down.

Once they did, he was pulled over while parking at a Dollar General store and arrested, according to officers.

Police received a warrant and said they later uncovered several stolen items at Rennick’s home and also a gun.

He is currently behind bars at the Westlake Jail after being arraigned Wednesday.

