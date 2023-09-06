Westlake man charged with burglary; police recover stolen items at his home

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police said a 43-year-old man is facing burglary charges after he was caught on camera looking into windows of a home.

Officers arrested Jeffrey Rennick Tuesday just seven hours after people in the neighborhood reported a suspicious, armed person.

According to Westlake police, this happened in the area of Marview Drive around 2:15 a.m.

19 News later obtained a suspect photo from police, and officers said they identified him after receiving tips from the public.

Police said they used a drone, K-9 teams and license plate readers to track Rennick down.

Once they did, he was pulled over while parking at a Dollar General store and arrested, according to officers.

Police received a warrant and said they later uncovered several stolen items at Rennick’s home and also a gun.

He is currently behind bars at the Westlake Jail after being arraigned Wednesday.

