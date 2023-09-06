Willoughby police search for teen missing since August 30

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for one week.

Tamera Baker left home in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, according to police.

Officers say she’s ran away previously but returned within a few days.

Baker is 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds. Her hair is black and eyes are brown.

Anyone who sees Tamera Baker or knows her location is asked to contact Willoughby police at 440-953-4210.

