18-year-old man arrested for firing shots next to Mogadore elementary school, police say

Mogadore Police (file photo)
Mogadore Police (file photo)(Mogadore Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOGADORE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is behind bars for firing shots next to Somers Elementary School, Mogadore police confirmed.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Hale Street and Louise Street around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, according to Chief of Police Todd F. Higgins.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene who reported a suspect got out of his car and fired shots into the air during a verbal altercation with an adult pedestrian before taking off, Higgins stated.

Higgins said officers found nine 9mm shell casings at the scene.

According to Higgins, an 18-year-old Springfield man was arrested the next day and charged with the following:

  • aggravated menacing
  • discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises
  • inducing panic
  • reckless operation

“Although this location is adjacent to Somers Elementary School, there was no school function occurring during the incident, nor was this incident related to any portion of the school’s operation,” Higgins stated.

This incident is still under investigation, Higgins said.

Higgins will released the name of the arrested suspect once the investigation is complete.

