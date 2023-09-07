68-year-old man dies in Huron County grain bin accident
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKEMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Huron County officials said a 68-year-old man died Thursday following an accident involving a grain bin.
Huron County EMA Director Arthur Mead said Bill Forestor passed away after becoming trapped inside.
Mead said Wakeman firefighters were called out around 1:30 p.m. to help.
At least five fire departments as well as local farmers responded to the scene to try and rescue Forestor.
Unfortunately, he was recovered around 3:20 p.m. and pronounced dead, Mead said.
No further information was immediately available.
