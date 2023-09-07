2 Strong 4 Bullies
68-year-old man dies in Huron County grain bin accident

Huron County Sheriff car
Huron County Sheriff car(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKEMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Huron County officials said a 68-year-old man died Thursday following an accident involving a grain bin.

Huron County EMA Director Arthur Mead said Bill Forestor passed away after becoming trapped inside.

Mead said Wakeman firefighters were called out around 1:30 p.m. to help.

At least five fire departments as well as local farmers responded to the scene to try and rescue Forestor.

Unfortunately, he was recovered around 3:20 p.m. and pronounced dead, Mead said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

