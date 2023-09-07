Akron Dollar General robbed Thursday morning, suspect leaves with nothing

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a Thursday morning robbery at a Dollar General store in the 900 block of Copley Road.

Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while holding a gun.

After the employee couldn’t open the register, police say the suspect ran without taking anything.

Police are working to locate and identify who was last seen wearing a face mask and black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.