Akron Dollar General robbed Thursday morning, suspect leaves with nothing
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a Thursday morning robbery at a Dollar General store in the 900 block of Copley Road.
Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while holding a gun.
After the employee couldn’t open the register, police say the suspect ran without taking anything.
Police are working to locate and identify who was last seen wearing a face mask and black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.