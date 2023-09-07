Akron police charge 2 teens in connection with carjacking of DoorDash driver

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection with the armed carjacking of a DoorDash driver Tuesday evening.

Akron police said the 19-year-old man was robbed of his car and cell phone around 11:20 p.m. on E. Ido Avenue.

“He was Doordashing and he was with another person and I don’t know too much about it but they put a gun to his stomach and I guess he handed them over the keys,” the victim’s father told 911 dispatch.

Officers spotted the victim’s black 2014 Honda Accord around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Palmetto Ave.

Officers said they converged on the vehicle after watching three teenagers get inside and prepare to leave.

The front seat passenger and the driver were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.

Their names are not being released, but police said they are both 16-years-old.

