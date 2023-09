WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old Aurora man was killed in a crash on I-271 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-271 North under the Richmond Road Overpass.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Keith Baker.

19 News has reached out to Warrensville Heights police for more information.

