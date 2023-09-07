Browns CB Greg Newsome: ‘I think this is one of our premiere matchups’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns cornerback Greg Newsome can’t wait for Sunday’s matchup with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals.

“Certain teams, you’re able to get a good grasp when your offensive coordinator and defensive coordinators come back, like (Kevin) Stefanski hit on the know, obviously they’re going to do curveballs that we haven’t seen, but you’re always going to go back to your bread and butter,” Newsome said Thursday before practice. “I mean, when you haven’t put a lot of stuff on tape and things like that, we’re going to be able to do some things that they haven’t seen necessarily ever from us. So we’re definitely super excited to put that defense on display.”

