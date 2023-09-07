2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Browns DC Jim Schwartz: ‘Our fans know it’s not preseason anymore’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans will get their first look at Jim Schwartz’s defense Sunday in the season opener against Cincinnati.

But Schwartz says the players, not the coaches, will ultimately decide the game.

“They’ll have new stuff. We’ll have new stuff,” Schwartz said Thursday. “When it’s all said and done, it’s who puts their players in the best position, who executes the best? I think that’s who makes the plays when they come to them. It’ll come down to that. As opposed to us coming out with some new wrinkle or them coming out with a new wrinkle.”

Schwartz replaces Joe Woods, who was fired after last season.

Cleveland has many new faces on defense, including Juan Thornhill, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

What’s new at Cleveland Browns Stadium?
What’s new at Cleveland Browns Stadium?
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on after an NFL football game against...
Browns CB Greg Newsome: ‘I think this is one of our premiere matchups’
Joe Burrow heads to practice on Sept. 6.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he’s on track to play in Sunday’s opener against Cleveland
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll: Browns biggest addition?