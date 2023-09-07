Browns DC Jim Schwartz: ‘Our fans know it’s not preseason anymore’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans will get their first look at Jim Schwartz’s defense Sunday in the season opener against Cincinnati.

But Schwartz says the players, not the coaches, will ultimately decide the game.

“They’ll have new stuff. We’ll have new stuff,” Schwartz said Thursday. “When it’s all said and done, it’s who puts their players in the best position, who executes the best? I think that’s who makes the plays when they come to them. It’ll come down to that. As opposed to us coming out with some new wrinkle or them coming out with a new wrinkle.”

Schwartz replaces Joe Woods, who was fired after last season.

Cleveland has many new faces on defense, including Juan Thornhill, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

