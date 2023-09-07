Cleveland Fire truck involved in crash in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Fire Department truck was involved in an accident on Cleveland’s West Side Wednesday night.
The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. near West 41st and Clark Avenue.
There currently is no information available on injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
