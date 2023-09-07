2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to several criminal charges

Cleveland Police Officer Kevin Stanard
Cleveland Police Officer Kevin Stanard((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer indicted on multiple criminal charges for an assault in May pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

According to court documents, Officer Kevin Stanard was indicted on the charges of:

  • Felonious assault
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Two counts of strangulation
  • Possessing a firearm in a liquor permit premises
  • Using weapons while intoxicated

The assault happened on May 5 in Cleveland.

The female victim spoke in court Thursday and said this is not the first time Stanard has assaulted her and she was concerned for her safety.

The judge set the bond at $10,000 and granted the temporary protection order requested by the prosecution.

Stanard, 61, is currently suspended from duty pending the results of his criminal case, said a Cleveland city official.

He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 13.

