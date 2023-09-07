Division of Children and Family Services demands change and safety in the work place

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A united front as dozens of social workers and staff with the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services and AFSCME Local 746 rallied demanding safety in the workplace.

The group says over the last several years there has been increasing violence against workers by teens assigned by the Juvenile Court to live in what was originally called the agency’s childcare room.

Child and Family Services worker Yvette Helms tells 19 News the teens 14 to 17 years old temporarily live in the office building until they can find them a family and some are out of control, “They go hang out at Tower City. They get high, they drink, they come back and shower, take a nap, and decide what they’re going to do the next day.”

19 News Investigates looked into the issue of teenagers living inside the office building back in 2022.

Carrie Ward has still not returned to work after she was attacked by a 17-year-old female in the back parking lot of the office building. That 17-year-old was tried as an adult and spent four years in prison for her crime. Ward said the teen repeatedly slammed her head on the asphalt, her entire face black and blue from severe injuries. Ward tells 19 News, “The staff’s responsibility is to help abused and neglected children, we are not equipped or trained to deal with violent, mentally challenged, and unruly teens.”

Children and Family Services worker Joe Sheppard says in his 20 years on the job he has been assaulted twice by teens temporarily housed in the office building, “There’s no structure when children misbehave and lash out. There aren’t any consequences. We need qualified, trained staff that can de-escalate situations as well as immediate protection in the child care room.”

Jacqueline Fletcher, the Director of Cuyahoga County’s Division of Children and Family Services acknowledges it’s a serious issue that agencies face nationwide, and the longer the child has to stay in the office building, the more of a safety issue it becomes. In one case she says a teen was housed in the building for two months, “We exhausted over 100 placement efforts for one child. We finally got that child placed, but, unfortunately, it was an out-of-state placement that accepted this child.”

The AFSCME Union presented a petition with 700 signatures to the administration, saying it would take their agency, the community, the County Council, and the Juvenile Courts to commit to change before safety can be improved.

