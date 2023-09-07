Euclid police looking for man wanted for injuring baby
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are looking for a man they say caused serious physical injury to an 11-month-old child.
Police say Trevun Cooper can be identified by an upside-down cross tattoo on his left cheek, two drops on his right cheek and a script ‘Loyalty’ tattoo on his right brow.
The 23-year-old is believed to be armed and dangerous after being pictured with a firearm in his lap, police say.
Cooper has three active warrants and police advise to call 911 if he is seen.
