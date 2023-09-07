Man tackled by husband after breaking into Cleveland home pleads guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who broke into a Cleveland home after asking for help with his car, pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller pleaded guilty to burglary and assault for the May 5 crime.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller ((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said Miller asked the couple for help jumping his car, then went back to the later and lured the husband outside.

Once the husband was outside, Miller allegedly ran into the home where the wife was and locked the door.

Police said the husband kicked in the door and fought him off.

Miller will be sentenced by Judge Michael Shaughnessy on Oct. 4.

