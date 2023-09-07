2 Strong 4 Bullies
New Program in Cleveland is awarding 20 restaurants $5,000 to hire more workers

By Brittany Wier
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 20 Restaurants across the city of Cleveland could be getting $5,000. The money is an incentive to get those restaurants to commit to paying better wages.

“I am really excited to build this movement all across the state of Ohio and I am so happy that Cleveland has started this effort,” says Mayor Justin Bibb.

The program is called “High Roads Kitchen” program, a new nationwide push to help restaurants recruit and retain workers.

“You don’t have to separate good quality service without paying people and it is about time we stop putting profits over people in our city,” says Mayor Bibb.

Originally the program only had $50,000 to help 10 restaurants. However, at the event on Thursday, Mayor Bibb announced he would be contributing another $50,000.

To qualify for the five grand, restaurants must commit to paying all staff $15 an hour plus tips. They must also participate in race and gender equity training.

“The $5,000 is kind of the carrot on top. The real value comes in the community that you become a part of,” says Mikey Knab, Director of High Roads Restaurants.

In order to make those changes and still make a profit, menu prices could be going up. Some places could see as much as a 10% increase on menu items.

“To stay in business, you have to cover all of the costs. All the menu prices in California, Oregon, and Washington reflect the true costs of them doing business and do not include a sub-minimum wage for workers,” says Knab.

Restaurant owners who are interested in applying have until September 30th and can do so here.

