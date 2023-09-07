North Olmsted man missing since Saturday, police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are looking for a man they say was last seen Saturday.

Police say Taylor Frey was seen leaving work September 2.

The 32-year-old’s blue 2019 Jeep Cherokee was last seen in Toledo, according to police.

His car was last seen in Toledo on Tuesday.

Police say Frey is six-foot-three with a reddish brown beard and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.

