Northeast Ohio Weather: Fall-feel heading into the weekend

First Alert Weekend Planner
First Alert Weekend Planner(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moving in overnight will bring big changes for today and into the weekend.

Expect much cooler wake-up temperatures in the 60s.

We will see some more sunshine this afternoon as highs climb to near 70 degrees.

With a north wind will keep the chance of a few lake enhanced showers in the forecast, especially during the day.

This front will secure cooler temperatures for the weekend as well.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only be into the lower to middle 70s with better rain chances returning Sunday.

Browns football is back in Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon!

If you are tailgating before the game, temperatures look to be near 70 with a few spotty showers possible as we near kickoff at 1 PM.

Better rain chances and much colder temperatures look to arrive by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

