Northeast Ohio Weather: Muggy and a bit cooler today; fall-like weather arrives this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Although we are waking up still warm and muggy Thursday, afternoon temperatures will trend much cooler.

Highs will be in the upper 70s today with a few showers and rumbles.

The weather pattern setting up is also favorable for waterspouts over Lake Erie.

The reall “fall-chill” arrives Friday heading into the weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies Friday and highs only in the low to mid 70s.

a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out each day Friday through the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will also trend cooler, dipping back into the upper 50s.

Much comfier temperatures to be able to open the windows at night!

The weekend outlook keeps highs in the low to middle 70s.

