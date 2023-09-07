2 Strong 4 Bullies
Number of juveniles charged with homicide, carjacking on the rise in Cuyahoga County

Crime scene on Cleveland's West side
Crime scene on Cleveland's West side(Source: WOIO/Dan Stamness)
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teens committing violent and sometimes deadly crimes are happening at a staggering rate in Cuyahoga County.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley talked to 19 News about the rise of violent crime committed by juveniles.

“I think really it’s the accessibility to guns,” O’Malley said. “Their willingness to use them and it’s just having tragic consequences.”

The latest data from the prosecutor’s office showed 32 juveniles have been charged with homicides this year.

The youngest to pull the trigger was 14 years old.

Nine months into the year, the county is on track to surpass last year’s total of 35 juveniles charged with homicide.

“What we’re seeing is these juveniles who are committing these violent crimes really impacting a significant portion of their lives and it’s tragic,” O’Malley said. “It’s something our community has to get a handle of.”

The data also showed 27 kids have been charged with carjacking so far this year.

In 2022, there were 64 juveniles in total charged with carjacking.

“Get involved in your kids’ lives, know what they’re doing, who they are out with, and make sure you’re looking in their bedroom, looking in their closets to see where they may be hiding these types of weapons,” O’Malley said.

