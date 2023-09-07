Officials hope forensic reconstruction of remains found in Stark County help identify victim

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man will be unveiled in Stark County Thursday morning.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier and Stark County Coroner Dr. Ron Rusnak said the remains were found in Canton in 2001.

The forensic reconstruction was created by an artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to help local authorities identify the remains.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.