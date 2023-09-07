2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Officials hope forensic reconstruction of remains found in Stark County help identify victim

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man will be unveiled in Stark County Thursday morning.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier and Stark County Coroner Dr. Ron Rusnak said the remains were found in Canton in 2001.

The forensic reconstruction was created by an artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to help local authorities identify the remains.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Trial underway for Akron daughter accused of killing mom
Three-year-old Dixie died Sunday after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer....
Lorain police finish Investigation into fatal shooting of family’s pet dog
A Cleveland Fire Department truck was involved in an accident on Cleveland's West Side...
4 kids, 2 adults injured in Cleveland Fire truck accident
Traveling with Tan Day 9 - Glacier Bay National Park
Traveling with Tan Day 9 - Glacier Bay National Park