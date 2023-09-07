Parma elementary school damaged by arson in 2022 reopens for students

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -Parents of St. Anthony of Padua students captured the moment Thursday morning when students walked into the school more than year after the building went up in flames.

“It was devastating for all of us, but we are so happy to be home. We’re grateful for the community and the support that we have,” said Cheryl Kalousek, a parent.

Officials said they believe someone torched the school February 2022.

For the past year and half, students and teachers have used the unoccupied school buildings of St. Bridget of Kildare in Parma Heights.

“It was kind of nerve-racking because I didn’t really know much about the place,” said Mia Kalousek, a student.

The change was an adjustment for 5th grader Kalousek and others.

Principal Patrick Klimkewicz told 19 News the building is not completed just yet, but they are excited to start a new chapter

“This moment is really special for my staff, for my families, for our community... I’m thankful that we are able to function as a school,” said Klimkewicz.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.