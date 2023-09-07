2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Parma elementary school damaged by arson in 2022 reopens for students

The doors ate St. Anthony of Padua in Parma are open again, after the building went up in flame...
The doors ate St. Anthony of Padua in Parma are open again, after the building went up in flame in February 2022.(woio)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -Parents of St. Anthony of Padua students captured the moment Thursday morning when students walked into the school more than year after the building went up in flames.

“It was devastating for all of us, but we are so happy to be home. We’re grateful for the community and the support that we have,” said Cheryl Kalousek, a parent.

Officials said they believe someone torched the school February 2022.

For the past year and half, students and teachers have used the unoccupied school buildings of St. Bridget of Kildare in Parma Heights.

“It was kind of nerve-racking because I didn’t really know much about the place,” said Mia Kalousek, a student.

The change was an adjustment for 5th grader Kalousek and others.

Principal Patrick Klimkewicz told 19 News the building is not completed just yet, but they are excited to start a new chapter

“This moment is really special for my staff, for my families, for our community... I’m thankful that we are able to function as a school,” said Klimkewicz.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Three-year-old Dixie died Sunday after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer....
Lorain police finish Investigation into fatal shooting of family’s pet dog
Police say 32-year-old Taylor Frey has been missing since Saturday
North Olmsted man missing since Saturday, police say
Stark County John Doe
Officials hope forensic reconstruction of remains found in Stark County help identify victim
Akron police charge 2 teens in connection with carjacking of DoorDash driver