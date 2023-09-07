2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Trial underway for Akron daughter accused of killing mom

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 23-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom is underway in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

Sydney Powell is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

The jury was seated on Wednesday and the opening statements will be heard Thursday.

arrested for murdering her mom
arrested for murdering her mom((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said Powell stabbed her mom to death during an argument inside their Scudder Avenue home on March 3, 2020.

Brenda Powell, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Brenda worked at Akron Children’s Hospital Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders for 28 years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Three-year-old Dixie died Sunday after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer....
Lorain police finish Investigation into fatal shooting of family’s pet dog
Officials hope forensic reconstruction of remains found in Stark County help identify victim
A Cleveland Fire Department truck was involved in an accident on Cleveland's West Side...
4 kids, 2 adults injured in Cleveland Fire truck accident
Traveling with Tan Day 9 - Glacier Bay National Park
Traveling with Tan Day 9 - Glacier Bay National Park