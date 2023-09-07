Trial underway for Akron daughter accused of killing mom

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 23-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom is underway in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

Sydney Powell is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

The jury was seated on Wednesday and the opening statements will be heard Thursday.

arrested for murdering her mom ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said Powell stabbed her mom to death during an argument inside their Scudder Avenue home on March 3, 2020.

Brenda Powell, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Brenda worked at Akron Children’s Hospital Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders for 28 years.

