U.S. Marshals make 2 arrests in Portage, Summit counties Thursday

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals made two arrests in the Akron area Thursday.

20-year-old Ahmere Morriss and 31-year-old Samson Peterson were arrested in unrelated cases.

Morriss was wanted in Akron for the August murder of a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old, police say.

Police say they responded to the area of East Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street in August 16 for calls about a shooting.

Responding officers say they found the two victims shot inside of a car.

Investigators believe the victims were driving in the area when a suspect vehicle opened fire, killing the 17-year-old and wounding the 23-year-old.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force joined Hudson Police Department and the Akron Police Department in arresting Morriss for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Officers say they arrested Morriss at a residence near the 1600 block of Goodland Drive in Hudson.

Peterson was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Police say Peterson was arrested in the 1300 block of Water Street in Kent by members of the Akron Division of the NOVFTF.

Officials say Peterson was wanted for violating his post prison release conditions from a past gross sexual imposition conviction and failing to register as a sex offender.

Peterson was booked into the Portage County Jail as he awaits his parole violation hearing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.