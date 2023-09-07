Wanted AGAIN: One of the first fugitives featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted is at it again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It was November of 2022 that Cleveland 19 started working with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County to feature three fugitives a week that could be on our streets.

In that first week, Charles Hudson was featured and at the time was facing warrants from 12 different agencies.

Since then, Hudson has failed to register his address with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, and according to Crime Stoppers has committed a new slew of crimes.

Hudson has prior violent felony arrests for domestic violence, assaults, heroin trafficking, in addition to sex offenses in 2009 from Medina County where the victim was a 15 year-old girl.

He is currently wanted in Cuyahoga County for three charges of theft and aggravated theft, failure to register as a sex offender, and two counts of drug possession.

Hudson is also wanted by Parma Police for criminal trespass, Fairlawn Police for criminal trespass and the Summit County Sheriff’s office for three counts of theft.

This fugitive is described as being 5′9″ and approximately 190l pounds and was last known to be staying in the 6800 block of Fullerton Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

