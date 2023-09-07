2 Strong 4 Bullies
What’s new at Cleveland Browns Stadium?

By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Technology is making the fan experience at Browns Stadium more efficient and exciting.

The newest gadget at the stadium is “Dawg Tags.”

They are QR codes that have been placard on every chair throughout the stadium.

All you have to do is grab your phone, go to your camera, and scan the code.

A link will pop up, and you’ll have access to a website with a list of ways you can interact with the game.

“Some of it is going to be interacting with video board content. Others is going to be just games. There are filters. You can take pictures and share on social media,” said Brent Rossi, Browns SVP of Media and Marketing.

This season the Browns added a new self-serve grab-and-go beer market at the stadium.

This will make things faster to get a drink and get back to the game.

“This year were introducing something called express beer. You are going to be able to order beer from your phone. You can utilize one of the six locations around the venue and pick up that order,” said Rossi.

New food items have also been added to the stadium this year.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

