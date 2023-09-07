2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman’s 68-inch mullet claims Guinness World Record

Tami Manis, an East Tennessee woman, is the Guinness World Records 2024 winner for the world’s longest competitive mullet.
By Ellie Byrd and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman in east Tennessee is being recognized for having the World’s Longest Mullet.

Hanging at around 5′8″ long, Tami Manis has been named the 2024 Gunness World Record winner for the World’s Longest Competitive Mullet.

“I’ve told people there are 19 different types of mullets. That is a rabbit hole you can go down, by definition, short on the side, short on top, long in the back. People who have it over their ears, I call that a shag,” Manis said explaining her style.

She said it started in the 80s when she saw a band member with a rat tail, so she got one. When she cut it, she said she immediately regretted it.

On Feb. 9, 1990, the mullet was born, and she hasn’t looked back since.

“In hindsight, it’s so funny because in the beginning, it’s like, ‘Oh, you have a rat tail.’ Then it became, ‘Oh, you still have a rat tail.’ To, ‘Oh, it’s not as negative now,’” Manis said.

Manis came in 2nd place at the USA Mullet Championship which led to her being entered into the Guinness World Records for 2024.

“It is 68 inches long. It has been verified, stretched out. It’s fluffy and it kind of draws it up a little bit, it’s almost to my ankles when it’s braided so it’s still somewhat impressive in the braided state,” Manis explained.

She said she’s blown away with the love and support she is getting from across the globe.

“This is just so surreal for me. It’s just who I am. I just work every day, but now this has gotten a lot of attention which I’m grateful for,” Manis said.

The 2024 Guinness World Records book will be available Sept. 12

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start
Khaalis Ricardo Miller
Man tackled by husband after breaking into Cleveland home pleads guilty
The doors ate St. Anthony of Padua in Parma are open again, after the building went up in flame...
Parma elementary school damaged by arson in 2022 reopens for students
A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24,...
Starbucks offers rewards members Thursday deal on fall drinks
Three-year-old Dixie died Sunday after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer....
Lorain police finish Investigation into fatal shooting of family’s pet dog