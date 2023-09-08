2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 teens charged in 2022 murder of Lyndhurst business owner

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four teenagers are now facing charges for the 2022 death of a Lyndhurst business owner.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed three 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old face charges for the death of Dailyn Ferguson.

The prosecutor’s office could not confirm what charges are being filed.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur was murdered outside his shoe store in Lyndhurst on Mother’s Day.

The shooting happened at DFKickz, located at 5412 Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m. May 8 when Ferguson was shot in the head.

Police previously named a blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

