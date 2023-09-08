2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Zoo welcomes new Komodo dragon

Akron Zoo welcomes new Komodo dragon
Akron Zoo welcomes new Komodo dragon(Source: Akron Zoo)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo on Friday welcomed a new Komodo dragon to its new home.

A zoo spokesperson says Jasper, the four-year-old male Komodo dragon, was born through parthenogenesis, a type of reproduction where a female is able to produce offspring without male fertilization.

The zoo says Jasper also has connections to its new home, as his aunt is the zoo’s previous female Komodo dragon and his mother lived at the zoo between 2012 and 2016.

Those who wish to visit Jasper at the Akron Zoo can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

The left shoulder of the I-71 on ramp at Denison Road is blocked due to a crash, according to...
Crash on I-71 at Denison Road blocks left shoulder, police say
Elephants eating pumpkins at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 4, 2021
Trick-or-Treat Fest celebrated 4th year at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Tickets to witness Rock and Roll history went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets for Nov. 3 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on sale
Ohio Statehouse Cupola
Ohio will keep GOP-drawn congressional maps in 2024 elections, ending court challenge