Akron Zoo welcomes new Komodo dragon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo on Friday welcomed a new Komodo dragon to its new home.

A zoo spokesperson says Jasper, the four-year-old male Komodo dragon, was born through parthenogenesis, a type of reproduction where a female is able to produce offspring without male fertilization.

The zoo says Jasper also has connections to its new home, as his aunt is the zoo’s previous female Komodo dragon and his mother lived at the zoo between 2012 and 2016.

Those who wish to visit Jasper at the Akron Zoo can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.