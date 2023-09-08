Chardon firefighters rescue hungry hawk who got stuck in house porch looking for lunch

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - A hungry hawk looking for lunch created a “unique situation” when he got stuck on a house porch, the Chardon Fire Department confirmed.

CFD said “Hank The Hawk” got stuck in a porch area in pursuit of lunch on Sept. 7.

C shift personnel went to the Court Street house and safely caught Hank, according to CFD.

“We did set his lunch in a safer location for him!!” Chardon firefighters joked. “We decided not to ‘bill’ him.”

Before releasing Hank back into the wild, firemedic Austin Georskey snapped these photos with the Chardon Fire Department’s new feathered friend:

