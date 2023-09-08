2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 19 News lifestyle program CLE Weekend to premiere this month

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News has announced plans to debut a new lifestyle program called CLE Weekend.

Beginning Sept. 16, the weekly, one-hour show will feature the people, places and events that make Northeast Ohio great.

The program will air Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Cleveland 19 News WOIO.

David Hughes, Vice President and General Manager of Gray Television Cleveland, said CLE Weekend was created to showcase our incredible community and inspire local families.

CLE Weekend will be hosted by anchor Jamie Sullivan, who has worked over two decades in TV and radio news.

“We hope you will join Jamie and the rest of the CLE Weekend team each Saturday,” Hughes said. “Let us help you kick off your weekend.”

Sullivan anchors 19 News at 8 a.m. and anchors traffic for 19 News This Morning during the rush hours. She grew up on the East side.

“There is so much this city has to offer, I look forward to showcasing all of it,” Sullivan said. “CLE Weekend will explore the people, things to do, businesses, food and communities that make Cleveland one of the most desired places to live, work and visit in the country.”

