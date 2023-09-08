Cleveland Orchestra Music Director taking leave at the end of October

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra Music Director will be stepping away from his engagements at the end of October, Orchestra officials say.

Director Franz Welser-Möst recently removed a cancerous tumor and will be undergoing treatments between conducting engagements for the next 12 to 16 months, orchestra officials say.

His first period of time away will begin in the end of October.

According to a statement from the orchestra, Welser-Möst will be away until the end of the year, but he plans to resume conducting in January 2024.

His doctors are confident in a full recovery, orchestra officials say.

