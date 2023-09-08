Cleveland Police: Man in custody after forcibly entering home, taking his child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is currently in Cleveland Police custody after taking his child from a home he forcibly entered.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Sabrina Walker says the man forced his way into a home in the 8200 block of Force Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m.

Walker says the man took his child to his home, located in the 165 block of Kipling Avenue.

Walker confirmed officers spoke to the man and took him into custody.

The child was returned without further incident, according to CPD.

Cleveland police say this incident remains under investigation.

19 News has reached out to CPD for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.